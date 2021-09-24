‘He is an amazing young horse’: Michael Jung throws down his challenge at the Eventing Europeans





Germany’s Michael Jung has gone into third place early on the second day of Eventing European Championships dressage in Avenches, Switzerland.

Riding the nine-year-old fischerWild Wave, Michael scored 23.9, which is .6 of a penalty behind second-placed Piggy March and Brookfield Inocent and three penalties behind current leaders, Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin.

Judges’ marks varied for Michael, with Christian Steiner, who is the judge at M, placing the combination in the lead on 79.05%, while Christin Landolt, who is the judge at E, placing them in sixth on 72.14%.

“I’m very happy about fischerWild Wave. He is an amazing young horse, but it’s very nice when you feel he’s getting better and better and better over the past few competitions and the last weeks,” said Michael after his Eventing European Championships dressage performance. “So I had a very positive feeling, and I’m absolutely happy about today.”

Michael says he is very excited about fischerWild Wave’s future.

“He’s a very smart horse – he has a lot of power and you maybe wouldn’t expect that when you see him, but he has a lot of thoroughbred and a lot of power inside. He’s a big galloping horse – he has a lot of energy, endurance, a lot of power for the jumping. I think is a really top horse for the big five-star classes.”

Italy’s Stefano Brecciaroli, who was another to complete his test earlier this morning, has gone into ninth with Bolivar Gio Granno on 27.4%.

“I was very happy with our test,” Stefano said afterwards. “He was a little bit tense, but he is a young horse for this test and this year he has proved a lot and this was a good test for the team.”

