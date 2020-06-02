Four horses die in stable fire: discarded cigarette the likely cause

Four horses have died in a stable fire, which is thought to have been caused by a discarded cigarette.

Three Essex County Fire & Rescue Service crews, from Harlow, Old Harlow and Leaden Roding, were called to reports of the blaze at the yard in Wood Row, Hatfield Brown Oak, on Sunday at about 11.15am (31 May).

Watch manager Mark Nevill, Leaden Roding Fire Station, said: “When we arrived, a row of stables and surrounding hedgerow were completely alight.

“Water supplies were difficult, so it was necessary to set up a water shuttle to help us fight the fire.

“Our firefighters worked extremely hard in difficult conditions to bring the fire under control and extinguish it.

“Sadly, four horses died at the scene.”

The fire was out by 1.55pm and an initial investigation into its cause was carried out that afternoon.

A spokesman for the fire service told H&H: “The investigation into the fire found it to be caused accidentally and it is believed to have been caused by a discarded cigarette.”

