Firefighters’ fence warning after horse rescued from canal





Firefighters have issued a warning to equestrians after a horse was pulled from a canal in a “complex rescue incident”.

Specialist teams from Essex County Fire & Rescue Service worked with firefighters and a vet to rescue the “large horse” on Sunday morning (4 June).

A spokesman for Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called at soon after 8am, to an area near Churchill Road, Grays, to reports a horse had left its field and was “stuck in canal water”.

Station manager Toby Ingham said: “Our specialist animal rescue and water rescue teams worked alongside frontline fire crews in a complex incident to rescue the large horse.

“Special thanks to the out-of-hours equine vet who worked with the owner and our crews to safely rescue the horse and resolve the incident.

“While we train for these incidents and are very happy to attend, we would urge all horse owners to maintain their boundary fences as far as reasonably practicable for the safety and security of their horses.”

The spokesman said the horse was left in the care of the owner at 11.40am.

You may also be interested in: