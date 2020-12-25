Film starring ponies and pets captures the feeling of ‘togetherness’ at Christmas

A warming festive film starring a little girl and a Shetland pony has captured the magical feeling of Christmas.

The video, created by trainer Emma Massingale in partnership with NAF Natural Vetcare, stars Emma’s four-year-old niece Lexi and Shetland ponies Albert and Ernie, along with Siamese cat Louis, dalmatian Nancy, miniature daschund Inca and Hungarian vizsla Douglas.

Lexi can be seen from the window inviting Albert for Christmas, and telling him to “bring friends”. The gang open gifts, get dressed up in Christmas jumpers and enjoy crackers and games.

Emma told H&H the brief for the film was “togetherness”, in keeping with how this year has been.

“I was thinking of Covid with the window scene, and then equally having that ‘fun and games’ feel that we all have, pulling crackers, putting on jumpers and silly hat antlers,” she said.

“It was about trying to make it relatable to bring that feeling of being together and that even if we can’t have people together this year, we can still have an amazing Christmas with our animals.”

Emma said it is very special watching her stories come to life.

“I love being creative and it was really nice to include all the other animals, you get to see their individual characters in the video,” she said.

“It’s so much fun working with horses and dogs, you see the similarities in training and once they get good at tricks they just want to show you all the time!”

Emma has enjoyed a successful year; she won a YouTube Silver Creator Award for reaching 100,000 subscribers and for being one of the fastest-growing channels in her field. She also won the international short documentary category at the Equus Film Festival for The Highlands – Wilderness | Adventure | Unbroken Horses and best international equestrian commercial – mini category for her 2019 film Stand and Deliver Santa.

Emma, who has plans to create more videos on her Adventure series next year, said while she loves creating videos, receiving people’s reactions is the “best bit”.

“When people say it’s made them emotional and that they can really ‘feel it’ when watching the video that’s what it’s all about.”

