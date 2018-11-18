Clever Shetland pony comes to the rescue in cute festive video

A determined Shetland pony has saved his feathered friends from a festive fate in a cute new video.

The film, created by Devon-based trainer Emma Massingale in partnership with Mole Valley Farmers, stars six-year-old Ernie along with 20 turkeys.

Ernie can be seen gently rolling eggs and helping his friends-to-be hatch before taking them “under his hoof” as they share a stable.

NB: Please wait while the video loads below… if the video does not appear, click here to watch

As the countdown to Christmas approaches, Ernie is alarmed to spot the farmer crossing the days off his calendar, and hatches a masterplan to save his little friends from the Christmas table. Armed with a whiteboard, Ernie briefs the turkeys and starts his mission.

Ernie can be seen mischievously tucking turkeys in to hay stacks, helping them climb trees and hiding them in baskets covered with blankets and teddy bears. When the farmer, armed with an axe, comes to round up the turkeys they are nowhere to be seen as Ernie looks on in innocence.

Having succeeded in their mission, the farmer admitting defeat, the family see in the new year together as Auld Lang Syne plays in the background.

Ernie is no stranger to the screen having starred in ‘The Cutest Little Lifesavers’ video this year, with fellow Shetland Albert and other films made by Emma.

Emma told H&H: “The videos are a lot of fun to make. Ernie is really clever and very good at picking things up. Having 20 turkeys around is great for densensitising horses – turkeys are quite brave and will do crazy things and run around fluffing their wings. They’re super friendly, I had my farrier here and he couldn’t move for turkeys running around. We’re going to keep them and let them live wild on the farm.

Fans can look forward to two further videos from Emma before Christmas.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.