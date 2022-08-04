Explosion W out of World Championships, plus more things the horse world is talking about





1. Explosion W out of Herning

Ben Maher’s Olympic individual gold medal-winning ride Explosion W has been ruled out of contention for the showjumping World Championships in Herning (10 to 14 August) in a blow for British hopes. A statement from Ben said the decision was made with Explosion W’s welfare at the forefront of his mind, as the horse “just isn’t quite at his peak fitness to take on the demands of this championship”. Ben will still be part of the squad and will instead take his direct reserve ride, the 12-year-old stallion Faltic HB.

2. No plans for BBC to broadcast Herning World Championships

A BBC spokesman has told H&H there are no plans to broadcast any of the Ecco FEI World Championships in Herning on mainstream, red button or catch-up viewing – but that this “could change between now and the championships starting”. When the World Championships last ran, as the World Equestrian Games, in 2018, there was live coverage, via the BBC sport website and the red button, of showjumping, dressage and eventing cross-country action, as well as highlights programmes on BBC2.

3. World Championship medal predictions

Talking of Herning, H&H dressage editor Polly Bryan weighs in on who she thinks will be standing on the podiums at the dressage World Championships (6 to 14 August). “Denmark have never yet won a team gold medal in dressage. But if it’s ever going to happen, it will be now, buoyed by a home crowd and the strongest Danish line-up yet,” says Polly. “One rider emerges as the standout favourite, and you’d be a fool to bet against Cathrine Dufour taking home her first-ever gold medal at the Herning World Championships.”

