Congratulations Ros and family
Reigning European champion Ros Canter will not be heading to Blenheim to defend her title as she has a baby on the way. Ros announced the happy news on Facebook (Monday 11 August), saying that she, her husband Chris McAleese and daughter Ziggy “are very excited to say that we are expecting our second baby in early 2026”. She added that “whilst I’ll be missing the upcoming European Championship selection, I’ll be cheering the team on every step of the way!”
Keeping cool as temperatures soar
As areas of Britain undergo a further period of temperatures exceeding 30C, keeping our horses cool and comfortable is a key concern. Although the life-saving advice of continuous cold hosing all over the horse’s body without scraping should be kept front of mind if you suspect your horse may be suffering from heatstroke, there are other things you can do help prevent your horse from reaching that stage.
Our products editor Franchesca Slack offers eight ways to help keep your horse cool, and we’ve also spoken to industry experts to find out the best ways to keep stables cool in summer including construction, ventilation and post-build tips, as part of our stabling week, sponsored by Monarch Equestrian.
Read more summer horsecare tips
Olympic champion’s epic performance in London
Reigning Olympic champions Christian Kukuk and Checker 47 produced the “round of a lifetime” to claim the €165,000 Longines Global Champions Tour grand prix on Sunday 10 August, just 0.38sec ahead of Ben Maher and Point Break.
“It was probably a once-in-a-lifetime jump-off,” said Christian, who jumped the third last vertical on a near impossible angle. “He’s naturally a quick horse but the round from Ben was so fast, I knew it had to be the round of a lifetime today to beat him.”
Watch this incredible jump-off round
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
Riders to observe a minute’s silence after ‘immeasurable loss’ of eventer in competition
‘There’s nothing she can’t do’: tiny one-handed rider delivers under pressure to secure gold for her country
10 of our favourite snaps of cracking gallops at the 2025 Royal International
Help your horse fit in: how to introduce a horse to a new herd without stress or conflict
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round