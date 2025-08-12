



Congratulations Ros and family

Reigning European champion Ros Canter will not be heading to Blenheim to defend her title as she has a baby on the way. Ros announced the happy news on Facebook (Monday 11 August), saying that she, her husband Chris McAleese and daughter Ziggy “are very excited to say that we are expecting our second baby in early 2026”. She added that “whilst I’ll be missing the upcoming European Championship selection, I’ll be cheering the team on every step of the way!”

Read more on this story

Keeping cool as temperatures soar

As areas of Britain undergo a further period of temperatures exceeding 30C, keeping our horses cool and comfortable is a key concern. Although the life-saving advice of continuous cold hosing all over the horse’s body without scraping should be kept front of mind if you suspect your horse may be suffering from heatstroke, there are other things you can do help prevent your horse from reaching that stage.

Our products editor Franchesca Slack offers eight ways to help keep your horse cool, and we’ve also spoken to industry experts to find out the best ways to keep stables cool in summer including construction, ventilation and post-build tips, as part of our stabling week, sponsored by Monarch Equestrian.

Read more summer horsecare tips

Olympic champion’s epic performance in London

Reigning Olympic champions Christian Kukuk and Checker 47 produced the “round of a lifetime” to claim the €165,000 Longines Global Champions Tour grand prix on Sunday 10 August, just 0.38sec ahead of Ben Maher and Point Break.

“It was probably a once-in-a-lifetime jump-off,” said Christian, who jumped the third last vertical on a near impossible angle. “He’s naturally a quick horse but the round from Ben was so fast, I knew it had to be the round of a lifetime today to beat him.”

Watch this incredible jump-off round

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now