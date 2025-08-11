Horse & Hound created this content as part of a paid partnership with Monarch Equestrian. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Horse & Hound.
Despite most horse owners longing for the better weather for much of the year, many worry about keeping their horses cool and comfortable when it’s hot.
As summer temperatures climb, it’s essential to proactively ensure horses remain cool, healthy, and comfortable, whether stabled or in the field. This might involve more frequent visits, adjusting turnout schedules, and investing some handy products to aid cooling.
How to keep your horse comfortable when stabled
1. Provide shelter and shade
During hot weather, shelter or shade is essential, whether it’s a field shelter, natural shade from trees or a stable. For horses with fair or light skin, apply one of the best sun creams for horses for additional protection from harmful UV rays.
2. Adjust turnout routines
If your horse is stabled, consider adapting your routine to avoid turning your horse out during peak sunlight hours.
3. Keep stables cool
If your horse must be stabled during the hottest part of the day, do what you can to keep the stable cool and bear in mind that wooden stables tend to be hotter than brick. Good ventilation is crucial, and you might consider a portable fan (like this one on Amazon) to circulate air and reduce the temperature.
4. Minimise flies
Use one of the best fly sprays – some brands (usually the American ones) offer stable sprays, so consider whether spraying your horse’s environment will have added benefit. Removing droppings more frequently will also help to keep flies at bay.
5. Ensure adequate hydration
It is essential that your horse has constant access to fresh water. During hot weather, horses can drink more than double their usual intake, so up to 60 litres. Keep water buckets clean to prevent algae and bacteria growth. If you have a automatic trough, adding this Equine America water treatment (which is environmentally friendly with a natural action) will help you keep it clean.
6. Boost water intake further
Introduce a soaked feed or add extra water to their normal feed ration to help increase overall hydration. Soaking or steaming hay can also add extra water to the diet.
7. Replenish electrolytes
Sweating causes horses to lose vital salts. Supplementing their diet with the best electrolytes for horses can help maintain hydration by encouraging water intake. The best rehydration mashes offer a tempting feed with added electrolytes and are quick and easy to prepare, while a salt lick gives them an opportunity to self-regulate their salt intake, although this shouldn’t be replied on as the horse’s only form of salt.
8. Cool down with hosing
Hosing your horse down, paired with one of the best no-rinse washes, can significantly lower their body temperature and provide a refreshing treat.
