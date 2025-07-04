



Keeping horses properly hydrated can be a real challenge, especially during hot weather, travel or after intense exercise. The best rehydration mashes for horses offer an effective solution, combining a tempting feed with electrolytes already mixed in to help replace vital salts lost through sweat.

Like the best electrolytes for horses, high-quality rehydration mashes support fluid balance and encourage horses to drink more. They’re also quick to prepare, often highly palatable and can be a valuable part of any horse’s routine – whether for competition, travel recovery, or everyday training.

From fast-soaking options for busy yards to tasty recipes designed to tempt even the fussiest eaters, these are the best rehydration mashes worth adding to your feed room shelves.

NB: The Feeding rates are offered as a guideline and have been calculated per day for a 500kg horse.

Best rehydration mashes for horses

Saracen Re-Covery Mash

Sizes: 1.5kg, 20kg

RRP: £8.99 (1.5kg), £21.99 (2okg)

Soaking time in cold water: 5 minutes

Feeding rate: 500g–1kg per day (adjust as needed)

This mash is designed to boost hydration without upsetting your horse’s usual diet. It’s made with familiar ingredients and high in super fibres, while staying low in sugar and starch – ideal for horses needing a low-starch feed.

It also includes salt to encourage drinking and vitamin E to support muscle recovery. Plus, the distinctive banana flavour tempts even fussy eaters. Also, with both travel-sized pouches and larger bags available, it’s easy to keep on hand for any situation.

H&H’s products editor Franchesca Slack uses this mash regularly during the summer months and says: “My horses struggle to drink when we’re away from home and this mash has really helped. I have the smaller bag on the lorry ready to hand and I love the smell! Also great for those extra hot days to keep the horses hydrated.”

Pure Feed Company Re-fuel

Sizes: 15kg

RRP: £26.55

Soaking time in cold water: 5 minutes

Feeding rate: 500g dry weight per day

Pure Refuel sets itself apart by including three crucial amino acids – lysine, methionine and threonine – that are essential for proper muscle repair after exercise. It’s also rich in antioxidants, such as selenium, vitamin E and vitamin C, to help combat oxidative stress.

Low in sugar and starch and completely free from molasses, cereals, alfalfa, and soya, it’s a safe option for sensitive horses or those with metabolic conditions. It’s packed with electrolytes and soaks down into an appetising cherry mash, making it a thoughtful, comprehensive choice for horses needing careful dietary management.

Spillers Perform & Restore Mash

Sizes: 20kg

RRP: £17.95

Soaking time in cold water: under 2 minutes

Feeding rate: 3.5kg dry weight per day (split into at least two meals)

This cost-effective mash is designed for performance horses needing fast recovery and condition support without excess starch. It’s cereal-free and low in sugar and starch, making it a smart option for horses prone to muscle issues or excitability.

It has added amino acids to promote muscle health and recovery. It also has electrolytes and antioxidants to help replace what’s lost through sweat. The mash soaks in less than two minutes and has an enticing apple aroma, making it easy to feed after hard work or travel.

Simple System Simply Complete

Sizes: 20kg

RRP: £27.25

Soaking time in cold water: 5 minutes

Feeding rate: Up to 0.5% of bodyweight per day (up to five feeds of 500g)

Simply Complete is a handy, quick-soaking mash that brings together top-quality forages and essential extras in one feed. It’s especially useful for performance, endurance and competition horses needing a boost in stamina, hydration and sodium levels.

Because it’s purely forage-based and free from starchy cereals, it can be fed right before exercise – or even immediately after, while your horse is still hot – to help with recovery. It’s a versatile option whether you’re looking to “target feed” small portions around work or feed larger amounts to support overall condition.

Rowen Barbary Sports Mash

Sizes: 1kg, 10kg tub, 20kg

RRP: £6.90 for 1kg, £22.50 for 10kg, £29.95 for 20kg

Soaking time in cold water: 10 minutes

Feeding rate: 500g dry weight per day

Rowen Barbary Sports Mash packs a lot into each serving, blending highly digestible fibres like soya hulls, sugar beet and grass nuts with electrolytes to help replace minerals lost through sweat. It also includes vitamins E and C for antioxidant and immune support, making it a solid choice for horses needing a bit more after intense work or travel.

Unique touches include calcareous marine algae and probiotics to promote gut health. Beetroot powder not only boosts recovery but also helps make the mash more appealing. Supplied in resealable pouches, it’s practical for both yard and travel use.

Premier Performance Fibre Hydration Mash

Sizes: 1kg, 2.5kg, 5kg, 20kg

RRP: £6.50 for 1kg, £12.50 for 2.5kg, £19.99 for 5kg, £32.99 for 20kg

Soaking time in cold water: 4 minutes

Feeding rate: Up to 3kg per day, or 500g with 1 litre water for rehydration

Premier Performance Fibre Hydration Mash is a versatile, grain-free mash. It’s low in sugar and starch (both just 4%), making it a smart choice for horses needing a controlled diet.

Packed with high-quality fibre sources, it includes a full spectrum of electrolytes to help maintain fluid balance, along with Acid Buff for digestive comfort. Alltech Nupro Technology adds further support for muscle recovery and performance. The highly palatable apple flavour encourages fussy eaters, and the mash soaks in just four minutes in cold water.

Whether used for rehydration after work, as a top-up feed, or even as a forage replacer, this mash is a practical option for horses needing extra care in training or competition.

Cavalor Sportmash Recup

Sizes: 1.5kg, 15kg

RRP: £7.50 for 1.5kg, £23.08 for 15kg

Soaking time in cold water: 5 minutes

Feeding rate: 500g dry weight per day

This mash features a blend of puffed grains and high-quality proteins with a carefully balanced amino acid profile, tailored to support muscle repair after intense work. It’s designed to be easily digestible while offering quick energy replenishment for horses in heavy training or competition.

Electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and chloride help restore mineral balance after sweating. It’s a practical choice for maintaining condition and aiding recovery without excessive starch or sugars.

What is the best mash for horses?

The best mash for your horse depends on why you’re feeding it and your horse’s individual needs. Different mashes serve different purposes. For hydration and recovery, rehydration mashes are a great choice. These quick-soaking feeds encourage water intake, help replace electrolytes lost through sweat, and support muscle recovery after exercise or travel. If your horse is prone to metabolic issues like equine metabolic syndrome, look for mashes that are low in sugar and starch.

If your horse needs extra fibre or conditioning, fibre-based mashes made from ingredients like beet pulp, grass nuts, or soya hulls can help boost calorie intake and support digestive health. Some mashes also work as forage replacements, which is helpful for horses with dental problems or reduced appetite.

When choosing a mash, check factors including soaking time, ingredient list – especially for horses with allergies or sensitivities – electrolyte content for hydration, and whether it suits your horse’s workload and dietary needs. Always introduce new feeds gradually and follow recommended feeding rates.

Does recovery mash have electrolytes?

Most recovery mashes do contain electrolytes. They’re designed to be fed as a soaked product to help increase your horse’s water intake and replenish the minerals lost through sweat after exercise, travel, or hot weather. Electrolytes like sodium, potassium and chloride are essential for maintaining hydration, muscle function, and overall recovery.

However, not all recovery mash recipes automatically include electrolytes. Some are purely fibre-based or designed for digestive support rather than post-work recovery. Always check the product label or description to see if electrolytes are included, and ensure the mash you choose matches your horse’s specific needs and workload.

What is the fastest way to hydrate a horse?

Dehydration not only seriously impacts a horse’s performance, it can also become life-threatening. Horse sweat is hypertonic, meaning it holds more salts than body fluids, so a sweating horse loses electrolytes faster than it loses water. Therefore, giving plain water to a dehydrated horse isn’t enough to fully rehydrate it.

Water alone can dilute the fluids around the body’s tissues and reduce the horse’s natural urge to drink more. That’s why the most effective way to rehydrate a horse is to include electrolytes in its feed or water. This helps replace lost salts and encourages further drinking.

For more tips, read our full guide on how to prevent, recognise and treat dehydration in horses.

