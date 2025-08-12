Riders to observe a minute’s silence after ‘immeasurable loss’ of eventer in competition





A two-minute silence will be observed at all British Eventing (BE) fixtures this Saturday (16 August) in memory of Sarah Yorke, and in support of her family and friends.

The 37-year-old rider suffered a fatal cross-country fall while competing in the BE100 at Aston-le-Walls last Friday. All competition there was cancelled the following day.

“This week, our eventing family suffered an immeasurable loss with the tragic passing of rider Sarah York,” said BE chief executive Rosie Williams.

“Sarah was a much-loved member of our community, and our hearts go out to her family, friends, and all who knew her. Their grief is unimaginable, and they are in our thoughts at this profoundly difficult time.

“Eventing is more than a sport – it is a community bound together by shared passion, dedication, and care for one another. In moments like this, we are reminded of the strength of that bond, as we come together to support and comfort those who are hurting. The outpouring of love and tributes from across the eventing world has been deeply moving, and I know it will mean so much to Sarah’s loved ones.”

The silence will be observed at noon on Saturday, as a mark of respect, “giving us all a moment to come together in remembrance of Sarah and in support of her family and friends”, Ms Williams said.

“While no words can lessen this heartbreak, I want to reassure you that British Eventing remains unwavering in our commitment to safety. One loss is one too many. We continue to learn from every incident, working with experts, officials, and organisers to implement measures aimed at reducing risks wherever possible. This work is ongoing, and we will not falter in our determination to make our sport as safe as it can be.

“In the days ahead, let’s hold Sarah’s family in our thoughts, look out for one another, and remember that our greatest strength is the compassion and solidarity we share.”

Anyone who is struggling is reminded that support is available. The British Eventing Support Trust has a mental health helpline available at all times, allowing riders to speak to a trained professional in confidence on 07780 008877.

