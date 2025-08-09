British rider tragically passes away in fatal accident at Aston-le-Walls





British rider Sarah Yorke, 37, suffered a fatal accident while competing at Aston-le-Walls yesterday (8 August), a statement from British Eventing (BE) has confirmed this morning “with the deepest sadness”.

“Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence three; however, tragically, she could not be saved,” said the statement. “Her horse, MGH Hera, was assessed by the on-site vets, walked back to the stable, and is uninjured.”

Competition today, the final day of the Aston-le-Walls (3) fixture (7-9 August), was abandoned. The Northamptonshire venue is hosting an unaffiliated showjumping and cross-country schooling day tomorrow, which is going ahead.

Sarah and MGH Hera were contesting the BE100 class, having won last time out, in a BE90 section at Swalcliffe Park (12-13 July).

BE chief executive Rosie Williams said: “On behalf of everyone at British Eventing, I would like to express our deepest condolences to Sarah’s family and friends. The thoughts of the entire eventing community are with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

The BE statement added that “a full review of the incident will now be undertaken by British Eventing in line with our established protocols”.

BE also encouraged everyone to support each other after the fatal accident at Aston-le-Walls, recognising that “this is a deeply difficult moment for the eventing community”. The BE Support Trust helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (tel: 07780 008877) for anyone who would like to talk to a trained professional.

Aston-le-Walls was Sarah Yorke and seven-year-old MGH Hera’s first time stepping up to BE100 level as a combination, following six cross-country clear jumping rounds at BE90 and one retirement at that level, on their first run together in April this year.

The Irish-bred mare by Herald 3 had previously been placed at BE100 level with two other riders and Sarah had ridden at this level with another horse, Ringfort L’Allegro, who she evented in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

