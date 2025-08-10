‘There’s nothing she can’t do’: tiny one-handed rider delivers under pressure to secure gold for her country





A tiny rider with only one hand who helped secure gold for her country at the Welsh Home Pony is a “true inspiration to anyone who faces challenges and refuses to let them define them”.

Ten-year-old Lili Ritchie and Knockmenagh Rokko jumped a four-fault round and a clear to help the 128cm Welsh team win at the David Broome Event Centre last weekend – less than 12 weeks after she started showjumping.

Lili’s mother Stephanie told H&H Lili has always ridden.

“When she was born; I’ve always ridden and we didn’t know what she’d be able to do, but I thought ‘This is a shame, she’ll never ride a horse’. But I just wanted to be able to show other people, ‘Look what she can do; she can do anything’. There’s nothing she can’t do.”

Stephanie said Lili had spent years riding for other people, and on the less-flashy, cheekier types.

“She’s done a lot of falling off!” she said. “But we got the new pony, ‘Finn’, in April, and they get on really well together. He’s made a big difference, and she has a hilarious relationship with Liam, who trains her, he’s really good.”

Stephanie said the aim at first was the smaller stepping stones and springboard classes – Finn and Lili are due to contest the 128cm stepping stones and bronze league finals at the national championships this weekend – and they went to the Home Pony with no intention of anything more.

“But he was jumping really well,” she said. “There was a bit of a debate about whether jumping the team would put her out of the bronze final but we thought we’d give it a go. It was mad, for her to jump clear and then win the gold was a real pinch-me moment.

“It was really nice for Lili; she speaks Welsh and we live in a very Welsh area so it means a lot to everyone, it was pretty cool. She was absolutely amazed and proud, and didn’t take off her Welsh jacket the whole time!”

Stephanie said Lili rides with bespoke Alice Reins, with loops on one side.

“Most people don’t notice,” she said. “The other kids who were on the team, it was only afterwards when Ruth who used to own Finn said ‘She does all this with one hand’, and they hadn’t noticed.”

The showground’s James Broome said he could not remember the last time Wales had won at home, and the team chef d’equipe Carian Scudamore was delighted.

“Lili Ritchie’s performance was nothing short of extraordinary,” she said. “Competing with one hand, she delivered a super clear round under immense pressure, playing a crucial role in securing team gold for Wales. Her determination, skill, and fearless spirit are a true inspiration – not just to young riders, but to anyone who faces challenges and refuses to let them define them.”

