Eventing restart postponed as sport awaits government guidance

The provisional restart of the 2020 eventing season has been pushed back a week as the sport awaits new government guidance.

Buckminster Park in Lincolnshire (4-5 July) was set to be the first event since lockdown brought the sport to a halt in March.

But British Eventing (BE) stated in its resumption plan that it would not open entries to any event until government guidance had been released that meant the event could go ahead.

As this has not yet happened, entries for Buckminster cannot be opened and the event is cancelled.“We would like to thank organisers Kate Letchford and Harry Park for their hard work,” said the notice from BE chief executive Jude Matthews.

“We understand how difficult it has been to make this decision, but without the required update to government guidance and with the continued uncertainty that this creates we fully support their decision.“We know that many members were looking forward to resuming eventing on 4 July and will now have questions regarding a possible restart on 10 July.”

Ms Matthews added BE will continue to push for further guidance from British Equestrian and Sport England.“We will update you as soon as we can, and we remain committed to restarting the sport as soon as possible,” she said.This means Barbury (Wilts), Tweseldown (Hants) and Aske (North Yorks) on 10/11-12 July are now pencilled in to restart eventing in Britain.

A statement from Buckminster’s organisers thanked “everyone who offered encouragement and support”.

“I have made a note of everyone who said they could join the team and look forward to meeting you all next year 10-11 July 2021,” the said. “Have a great eventing season once it gets going again.”

Showjumping under way

British Showjumping has restarted competitions this week and the first international classes are also taking place abroad.Grimaud, near St Tropez in France (17 to 21 June), is the first CSI4* since restrictions stopped play and the venue is also hosting a CSI2*. Other CSI2* shows under way include Vejer de la Frontera in Spain, as well as Traverse City and Lexington, both in the US.

