Delight as competitive showjumping to restart next week

The phased return of showjumping competition will start on Monday (15 June), British Showjumping (BS) has announced.

After much discussion with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and Sport England, BS said it was “delighted” to make the announcement today (12 June).

“Since being given the approval late yesterday afternoon, 11 June, discussions have been taking place with show organisers so they can start preparing schedules and confirming dates that were already in the calendar,” a BS spokesman said.

In the initial phase, single-phase category one and two, junior, Just for Schools and club shows may run. Dates for the other categories have not yet been advised.

Organisers have started revising schedules on the BS show calendar, which is being updated regularly. Training shows may still run and free day tickets will be available for both training and competitive shows.

All normal rules will apply in terms of grading and eligibility in respect of the competition, so points and double clears will be recorded as normal, but there will be changes in how members travel to and from shows, and act while at the venue, details of which are listed on the BS website.

“Before attending any BS training or competition shows it is important that you familiarise yourself with the Covid-19 protocols that have been put in place to assist with ensuring your safety and minimise the spread of the infection,” said the spokesman.

“UK government guidance is being updated frequently, therefore it is imperative that you familiarise yourself with the latest information prior to leaving for a show.”

Members must abide by rules set out by the government, BS and show venues. Anyone who does not will be asked to leave immediately and “reported accordingly”. In the event of such an incident, others may also be asked to leave in the interests of health and safety.

“British Showjumping would like to take this opportunity to thank DCMS and Sport England for working so proactively with us and allowing showjumping to be one of the first amateur sports in England permitted to recommence competition,” the spokesman said.

“We would also like to thank our show organisers who have worked, at extremely short notice, to ensure our members have an opportunity to compete at affiliated shows within a matter of days of us receiving notice that they would be permitted to do so.”

