



Farewell to Damon Hill

The Olympic, world and European medal-winning stallion Damon Hill has died aged 24, after a happy retirement. The Donnerhall son, who with Helen Langehanenberg was on the German team that won silver at London 2012, and team European gold a year later, had spent his twilight years with his owner Christian Beck’s family. Christian’s daughter Jil Marielle Becks said: “Sadly, we had to say our final goodbyes to our beloved Damon Hill. His expression, his personality, his offspring and the memories he gave us will stay with us for ever.”

Eventing changes for 2025

New membership benefits including rider personal accident cover have been announced by British Eventing. There will also be more subsidised training, a rewards platform offering high street discounts and legal services offered at “preferential rates”. Details of a new “XC Plus” offering the ability to compete “via a flexible and shorter version of the sport” are to be announced in due course. But the existing 24/7 public liability cover for registered horses will now only be applicable at BE events – and cover for all horses owned or in care of members will stop.

Driver ordered to pay over £2,200

A driver who collided with a horse as he was trying to overtake it – and failed to stop after the incident, on 12 February – has been ordered to pay over £2,200 and given eight points on his licence. Rob McGregor, 77, of Hambleton near Selby, was sentenced at York Magistrates’ Court on 2 December, having pleaded guilty to two offences. North Yorkshire Police officer Sam Potts said: “A few seconds’ loss of concentration is all it takes to cause injuries that last a lifetime and even fatalities.”

