‘It lights up their day’: farrier Father Christmas and Shetland ‘reindeer’ delight children with hospital visit





Children in hospital were “mesmerised” by a visit from a farrier Father Christmas and a miniature “reindeer”.

Sam Dracott aka the big man joined Sarah Woodland of Dinky Ponies with mini Shetland Tinkerbell, sporting reindeer antlers, on the children’s ward at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon.

Sam, who has over six million followers on social media and usually stars in shoeing and trimming videos, said: “It was a total honour to be able to make so many unwell children smile on this special morning. When we came up with the idea we weren’t sure we would be allowed to do it, but then we met Sarah and the team, the stars aligned.

“I’ve never dressed up as Santa before, but seeing the look on the children’s faces has given me a new love for all things Father Christmas. I would love to do it all again.”

Sarah was on hand throughout to ensure Tinkerbell was happy; Dinky Ponies is “dedicated to supporting mental health and wellness through the healing power of horses, visiting the elderly, children, and adults with physical, mental and learning difficulties, or those just in need of some extra happiness and positivity”.

“We are incredibly busy with visits, but we absolutely adore being able to bring joy to the children at Great Western Hospital,” Sarah said. “You can see how much it lights up their day and it makes all the hours of hard work looking after the ponies worthwhile.

“It’s a huge lifestyle commitment and both myself and Darcey (James) spend the majority of our time visiting as many people as we can. We are hoping to find some additional support in the future so we can visit more people in need.”

The Great Western Hospitals NHS Trust voluntary services organise visits as part of a “pets as therapy” scheme.

Voluntary services manager Vickie Hayes said: “The positivity they bring can be seen in almost every single interaction the animals have with our patients and our staff. We are very proud to have volunteers who wish to give their time to making a real difference to those who are most often in their lowest moments.

“Having Sarah bring her ponies to see us is always a privilege and we were especially thrilled to have Santa come along for this festive visit!”

