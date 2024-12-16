Driver who hit horse and failed to stop ordered to pay over £2,200





A driver who hit a horse as he was trying to overtake it – and failed to stop after the incident – has been ordered to pay over £2,200 and given eight points on his licence.

Rob McGregor, of Hambleton near Selby, was sentenced at York Magistrates’ Court on 2 December, having pleaded guilty to two offences.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said the 77-year-old struck one of the horse’s hindlegs as he was trying to overtake in his Kia on 12 February. The horse needed veterinary treatment for leg injuries and the rider sustained whiplash in the collision.

The police said the case is an “important reminder”.

“We’re reminding motorists to take extra care when passing horse riders, cyclists and other vulnerable road users after a driver was sentenced for hitting a horse,” the spokesperson said..

“McGregor failed to stop but was followed from the scene of the collision in Hambleton to his home and the incident was reported to the police. He was prosecuted and sentenced for driving without due care and attention, and for failing to stop after a collision.”

McGregor was told to pay a fine, costs and a victim surcharge, after the victim incurred vets’ bills of over £470.

North Yorkshire Police officer Sam Potts said: “A few seconds’ loss of concentration is all it takes to cause injuries that last a lifetime and even fatalities.

“Motorists need to remember the ‘10 and two’ rule when passing horses – allow two metres and limit your speed to 10mph.

“North Yorkshire is a rural county which is popular with horse riders and cyclists, and has a lot of wildlife and livestock that can wander into the path of traffic, so it’s always important to expect the unexpected.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now