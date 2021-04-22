Eventing advocate Tim Holderness-Roddam dies aged 78





The longstanding eventing supporter Tim Holderness-Roddam died suddenly on 15 April, aged 78.

Tim was a passionate and knowledgeable advocate of eventing for many years and gave his time freely to support, advise and promote the sport; including roles with British Eventing (BE), British Equestrian (BEF), the Horse Trials Support Group and Blenheim and Burghley horse trials.

In 2010 Tim was presented with a BEF medal of honour in recognition of his outstanding achievement and contribution to the international equestrian world.

Tim was educated at Radley College, followed by military service in the King’s Royal Hussars. His successful 30-year career at Tate & Lyle plc (UM Group) culminated in the role of managing director of United Molasses Group, where he was responsible for the worldwide trading, storage and distribution business.

Since retiring from the City in 2000, Tim held a number of consultancy and non-executive roles including senior consultant to Bristol Port Company, which handles much of the import/export trade for the west of England; and a consultant to and former director of Abercrombie & Kent, the luxury and tailor-made travel business.

Tim was formerly a trustee of the pension fund of Countrywide Farmers plc and deputy chair. He was chair of the BEF Fund, Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials, the Horse Trials Support Group, director and chair of the BE finance committee, and deputy chair of Friends of Conservation, an international charity operating mainly in Africa and the Indian sub-continent.

More recently he was a BEF director, member of the BE finance & commercial committee, and a member of the Burghley Horse Trials committee.

Tim was married to equestrian Olympic gold medallist and current BE president Jane Holderness-Roddam. Together they owned West Kington Farms and Stud in Wiltshire, specialising in breeding top competition horses.

British Equestrian chairman Malcolm Wharton said the organisation extends its “sincere condolences” to Tim’s family.

“Tim was a pillar of strength in the equestrian community, and we are truly grateful for the time he selflessly dedicated to a number of roles over many years. His vision, knowledge and financial acumen provided guidance to so many and we’ll miss him as a valued colleague,” he said

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

