Herd of future equine superstars born in eventing royalty baby boom





The sport horse world has welcomed a spring baby boom of extra-special foals with eventing royalty in their parentage.

There was clearly romance in the air in the French eventing side at the 2018 World Equestrian Games, as two horses on the bronze medal-winning team have had a foal together.

The Selle Francais mare Pivoine Des Touches (Nykias x Elf D’Or), ridden by Donatien Schauly, has given birth to a filly by Tresor Mail (Jaguar Mail x Iowa), partnered by Sidney Dufresne and owned by Iris de Fleurieu and Agnes Trouble.

The bay filly, who has an almost heart-shaped star, has been aptly named “Love Story”.

Donatien said Pivoine is “adorable” with her new foal.

Chico Bella P (Chico’s Boy x Carolus), winner of Bramham and Burgham CIC3* (now CCI4*-L) and one of Gemma Tattersall’s selected rides for the 2016 Rio Olympics, has given birth to a filly by the rising eventing star Chilli Rocks. The sire, dam and foal are all owned by Chris and Lisa Stone.

The special filly’s illustrious heritage goes even further — Chico Bella P is half-sister to CCI5* eventer Collien P. The six-year-old Chilli Rocks, who has since been gelded but has plenty of straws available, is also the foal of two senior championship teammates. He is the homebred embryo transfer son of multiple four-star winner Quicklook V and the great eventing stallion Chilli Morning, who were both on the British side at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Gemma told H&H that she is “such a special foal” and is “steeped in eventing bloodlines”.

Badminton winner Paulank Brockagh welcomed a filly by thoroughbred stallion Centennial, for her breeders Frank and Paula Cullen.

Paula told H&H at the time that all the mare’s connections are “so excited” about the new arrival and “Brocks the wondermum” is loving her new role.

“Brocks was born and bred here and now her baby has been too — in the same stable that her mother was born in,” she said.

Willa Newton’s 2016 Blenheim eight- and nine-year-olds winner Caja 20 (Carenza x Ragtime), owned by Joey Newton and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, has had a filly by Tarjassi. The thoroughbred sire’s (Trempolino x Big Spruce) other progeny include Alfie’s Clover, who was seventh at Burghley 2018 with Richard Jones.

It’s not all about the fillies as there have been some exciting new colts among the new arrivals.

Jeanette Brakewell’s CCI5* ride Lets Dance (Croft Another Love x Leuchtfeuer), owned by Ruth Williams, had had a colt by fellow five-star eventer Leprince Des Bois, who twice finished in the top 10 at the eventing World Cup finals.

Lydia Hannon’s Badminton and Burghley ride My Royal Touch (Touchdown x Cavalier Royale), owned by Carol and Christopher Harris, has had a Jaguar Mail colt named Jagger.

Roll on Le Lion 2026 and beyond…!

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

