Olympics, Europeans and multiple international wins: retirement for British mare with ‘heart of gold’





Gemma Tattersall’s Olympic and European Championship ride Quicklook V has been retired following a sparkling career with numerous international wins.

The 16-year-old mare “with a heart of gold” scored major wins at Chatsworth CIC3* (now CCI4*-S) in 2017 and Bramham CCI4*-S in 2019, was part of the British team at the Rio 2016 Olympics and finished eighth as an individual at the 2017 Europeans.

Gemma told H&H that the plan is to breed from “Pebbles”, who had a foal as a youngster and already has a number of exciting embryo transfer (ET) offspring.

She explained that she and owners, the Pebbles Syndicate, had already decided not to event the mare again, owing to a small soundness issue, and considered she might enjoy some fun showjumping and eventing grand prix classes in her senior years, should she be fit to do so, “as she is such a cool dude”.

“It’s nothing serious and she’s very comfortable,” said Gemma, adding that they came to the conclusion that retirement was the right decision for the mare.

“One of my massive highlights with her was winning the Chatsworth Event Rider Masters [ERM] — she gave me everything, she is so special.

“She won Brahmam as well and was in the top 10 at the Europeans, went to the Olympics, she’s a fantastic little horse, especially considering she was bought as a project for well under £10,000! She wasn’t bought to be what she has turned out to be, which makes it even more special. She has a heart of gold.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Gemma said she realised Pebbles was special at the horse’s first BE100 event.

“She just loved it,” she said. “She always thought every event she went to was put on just for her, that was her mentality: ‘everyone is here to watch me”! She just shone, right from the beginning, and that’s what makes her so special.

“In the dressage she would go in and rise to the occasion and she loved ERMs — I swear to god that horse would dance to the music — she would have done pure dressage too, she was a natural show-off!”

Gemma thanked the “wonderful” mare for all she has done and the Pebbles Syndicate for their support.

The pair’s other major successes included wins at what is now two- and three-star level; fifth at Tattersalls and fourth at Blenheim CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) in 2015; second at Bramham CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) in 2017 and second at Jardy ERM 2019.

Pebbles (Urkel x Quick Star) is already proving herself in her second career. Among her progeny is her six-year-old ET son Chilli Rocks (by Chilli Morning), who has multiple wins in international young horse showjumping classes and two wins on his BE record, with sub-30 finishing scores at every event he has contested.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

