Chilli Morning, Arctic Soul and more — behind the scenes at H&H guest editor Gemma Tattersall’s yard

World eventing team gold medallist Gemma Tattersall takes the reins as Horse & Hound’s guest editor in the magazine out today (dated Thursday, 14 November).

To celebrate, we bring you a selection of pictures from Gemma’s yard, which is owned by Christopher and Lisa Stone. Gemma has been based there since 2009.

Above, Gemma chats to the syndicate-owned Arctic Soul, the ex-racehorse who has a phenomenal record of five-star placings with Gemma, including finishing third at both Burghley and Badminton.

Gemma riding Caroline Teltsch’s Santiago Bay, the up-and-coming star with whom she finished seventh at Burghley in September.

The yard at Gemma’s base in Sussex.

Shampoos and more for keeping horses smart and healthy.

Gemma with Chilli Morning, Christopher and Lisa Stone’s stallion who won Badminton and was a world and European individual bronze medallist with William Fox-Pitt. He is now 19 years old.

Saddles and bridles ready to go in a tidy tackroom.

Gemma Tattersall with Chilli Knight. Christopher Stone’s nine-year-old was third in the young horse class at Blenheim this autumn and is bred in the purple for eventing, being by Chilli Morning and out of another top-level horse, Kings Gem. Kings Gem was Gemma’s partner when she won the national under-25 championship at Bramham and competed at four-star (now five-star) level.

Gemma’s lorry was being packed for autumn three-day events when H&H visited.

The feed room and Gemma’s bike which she uses for getting around events.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Gemma leads Arctic Soul into the stables after a spell in the field.

Gemma with the four-year-old stallion Chilli Rocks, who is by Chilli Morning out of Gemma’s 2016 Olympic and 2017 European Championships ride Quicklook V.

Pictures by Lucy Merrell

Don’t miss today’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (dated Thursday, 7 November), guest edited by Gemma Tattersall, including a Hero to Hero interview in which Gemma speaks to her idol, Pippa Funnell, and more.