



All eyes on A Coruña

Excitement about the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships continues to build as last-minute changes have been made to squads. Who will be on team duty and which riders will compete as individuals in A Coruña this week has also been confirmed.

Both Britain and Ireland have made changes, with Ben Maher switching horses to ride Dallas Vegas Batilly and Denis Lynch (Vistogrand) replacing Cian O’Connor.

The British team riders will be Ben, Scott Brash (Hello Folie), Matt Sampson (Medoc de Toxandria) and Donald Whitaker (Millfield Colette), with Jessica Mendoza (In The Air) competing as an individual.

H&H’s Eleanor Jones will be on site bringing you all the action as it happens throughout the championship, so stick with us and you won’t miss a thing.

The equestrian community at its best

Dressage rider and trainer Alex Wyatt, who was temporarily partly paralysed after he suffered a stroke at a competition, has thanked friends – and people he has never met – who raised nearly £10,000 to keep his business afloat.

“My immediate panic was, what on earth’s going to happen with my yard; how am I going to pay my member of staff, how am I going to feed all the horses?” Alex explained. “It was ‘How am I going to be able to come back from this; is there going to be anything to come back to?’”

While he was initially “adamantly” against a friend’s idea of a JustGiving page, he was inundated with people contacting him to say they wanted to help.

“So she set up the page, and the generosity of people I cannot believe,” he said. “There are people I know, but not that well, who have supported it; it’s incredible. To know that what’s been raised will keep the yard going meant I was able not to worry as much.”

Fancy living in your own windmill?

An unusual equestrian property in prime trail-hunting country has come on the market and part of the accommodation is set inside a 19th-Century windmill.

Mill Farm sits in over 11 acres within the Vale of Belvoir and includes five internal stables, plenty of additional barn storage, and grazing for the horses.

The house is currently set up with three bedrooms – one of which is inside the mill – although the layout could accommodate an additional bedroom if required. This quirky property is packed with original features and has a guide price of £1.75m

