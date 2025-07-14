



This home in prime Leicestershire hunting country is the hunting family’s dream, with quirky accommodation to boot!

Mill Farm sits in the Vale of Belvoir with links to Melton Mowbray (six miles), Nottingham (15 miles), Leicester (19 miles) and the A46. Grantham is just 16 miles away and has regular trains to London King’s Cross, which reach the capital in around an hour.

In the village of Long Clawson itself, there are amenities such as coffee shops, a village store, a pharmacy and a primary school.

Local comprehensive arena hire facilities can be found at Field Farm Cross Country. Here, find a cross-country course, a canter track and an indoor arena.

Major equestrian venue Arena UK is 16 miles away. The equally impressive Vale View, which also has an arena cross-country hire, is just eight miles away. Pickering Grange (25 miles) and Weston Lawns (40 miles) are also reasonably close at hand.

Burghley Horse Trials (34 miles) is just a short trip away.

For your racing fix, head to Nottingham (17 miles) or Garthorpe (12 miles) for pointing.

Mill Farm is ideally located for hunting with the Belvoir, Quorn, Fernie, Cottesmore and South Notts.

Mill Farm is on the market with Fine & Country with a guide price of £1.75m. Let’s take a closer look…

Beginning outside, our first stop is the purpose-built stable block. Inside, there are five large stables with removable partitions. At one end is the feed room, at the other the tack room with a sink and inverter for the solar PV. Plus, there’s a storage loft over the tack room. The grazing land has a water supply.

There’s also a spacious, brick-built barn with a screeded floor with draining, sliding door and double doors to the far end. It’s connected to power and has lighting. A double garage is attached, with a ground floor WC and a first floor office, WC and kitchenette.

Turning attention to the gardens, there is a large pond and pathway leading from the drive and turning circle to the substantial and mature gardens that envelop the property. Within the gardens, find a lawn with patio area, kitchen garden with brick-built store, a lean-to greenhouse, cold store and hen run, currently used as a kitchen garden. The garden is well planted with mature trees such as fig, Canadian maple, mulberry, beech, apple and espalier pear. Additionally, there is a pergola with mature roses, leading to the courtyard and equestrian facilities.

The accommodation in the five-floor mill is attached to the main house via a hall. The walls are all exposed brick with lime pointing. There are exposed beam ceilings and solid wood floors throughout. The ground floor is used as an office, while subsequent floors comprise a sitting room, bedroom and WC. The top two floors are used as storage.

Inside the main house, an original well with a glass display cover sits in the entrance hall. Downstairs in the cellar is a vast utility with a ceramic sink, granite worktops, and space for a tumble dryer and washer. Additional storage includes a wine cellar and a linen closet. The heat pump, hot water tank and solar thermal unit are also housed here.

On the ground floor, find the dining room with its window seat and double doors to the garden. There is an open Bath stone fireplace, mantel and hearth. The sitting room leads to the garden room with its exposed brick walls and chimney flue in situ.

The country kitchen has a bespoke Shortland oak kitchen with granite work surfaces, an mobile island and plenty of storage. It has a freestanding five-burner Falcon range cooker as well as a Neff electric oven and integrated Neff induction hob.

Mounting the bespoke oak staircase, arrive at the principal bedroom and ensuite. Its highlights include a Juliet balcony, a dressing room and a bathroom with a jack-and-jill sink, shower and large bath. There is a further ensuite bedroom with a walk-in closet.

