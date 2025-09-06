Find out when the Brits will ride for individual freestyle medals at the European Para Dressage Championships





The times riders will compete in the freestyle at the European Para Dressage Championships have been released – as all four Brits in the hunt for individual medals.

The final day of competition at Ermelo, the Netherlands, gets under way at 7.30am UK time (8.30am local time) tomorrow (7 September).

There are medals up for grabs across the grades. The top eight riders in each grade or all riders where there are less than eight (grade II), based on their combined results from the A and B tests, have qualified for the freestyle.

Grade III will go first, followed by grades I, II, V then IV. The first rider down the centre line will be Ireland’s Katie Reilly and Keystone Dawn Chorus at 7.30am UK time (8.30am local time).

When will the British riders go?

Jemima Green and Fantabulous 9.40am UK time (10.40am local time) (grade II)

Gabby Blake and Strong Beau at 10.47am UK time (11.47am local time) (grade I)

Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg at 11.11am UK time (12.11pm local time) (grade I)

Nicola Naylor and Humberto L 3.18pm UK time (4.18pm local time) (grade IV)

Who else to look out for?

Germany’s Heidemarie Dresing and Poesie 143 (grade II) are at 9.16am British time (10.16am local time). Home-side rider Rixt van der Horst and Eisma’s Royal Fonq NOP will ride at 8.10am UK time (9.10am local time) and Tobias Thorning Jorgensen and Jolene Hill are at 8.26am UK time (9.26am local time); both in the grade III. Grade I gold medal contenders Rihards Snikus and King of the Dance will ride for Latvia at 11.03am (12.03pm local time).

Earlier today the team competition concluded, where Germany won a historic gold. The Netherlands won silver and bronze went to Germany. Great Britain finished just outside of the medals in fourth.

Hopes will be high for Britain, having already won three individual bronze medals, from Jemima Green and Fantabulous and Mari-Durward Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg on Wednesday, and Nicola Naylor and Humberto L on Thursday.

