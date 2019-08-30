Find out what time the British riders go cross-country at the European Eventing Championships

The Longines FEI European Eventing Championships cross-country times have been revealed for tomorrow’s action in Luhmühlen, Germany.

British team’s times:

Pippa Funnell with her own and Marek Sebastak’s Majas Hope: 10.32am local time (9.32am British time)

Piggy French with Jayne McGivern's Quarrycrest Echo:11.48am local time (10.48am British time)

Tina Cook with Elisabeth Murdoch’s Billy The Red: 1.44pm local time (12.44pm British time)

Oliver Townend with Angela Hislop’s Cooley Masterclass: 3.04pm local time (2.04pm British time)

British individuals’ times:

Laura Collett with Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and her own London 52: 12.24pm local time (11.24am British time)

Kitty King with Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker's Vendredi Biats: 2.04pm local time (1.04pm British time)

Laura is the best-placed of the British riders at the close of the dressage phase, sitting in individual bronze position.

Germany’s dressage leader Michael Jung will head out on FischerChipmunk FRH at 1.16pm (12.16pm British time), with his compatriot Ingrid Klimke — the current silver medal holder on SAP Hale Bob OLD — on 2.44pm (1.44pm British time).

Full times and results from the European Eventing Championships

The first Irish rider on course will be Ciaran Glynn on November Night, at 10.24am (9.24am British time), with the other team members following at 11.40am (10.40am British time) for Sarah Ennis on Horseware Woodcourt Garrison, 1.36pm (12.36pm British time) for Cathal Daniels on Rioghan Rua and 2.56pm (1.56pm British time) for Sam Watson on Tullabeg Flamenco.

The action tomorrow over Mike Etherington-Smith’s cross-country course starts at 10am (9am British time) and is scheduled to finish around 3.30pm (2.30pm) if there are no significant holds.

Riders have flagged up the water fences — there are four, although only three actual ponds as one of them is crossed twice — as likely to be the most influential obstacles on the course.

Check back for more updates from the Eventing European Championships in Luhmühlen all week, plus full report in next week’s Horse & Hound magazine (dated 5 September).