How to watch the European Eventing Championships on TV

The FEI European Eventing Championships kick off tomorrow (28 August) at Luhmühlen in Germany.

If you’re stuck in your office or at home, you don’t have to miss out on the action — keep up-to-date with the BBC and FEI TV.

FEI TV will be livestreaming each phase (available to those with a subscription), while the BBC will be broadcasting the cross-country and showjumping live on the BBC Red Button, with a highlights programme airing on BBC2 at the end of the weekend.

Here’s your guide to what’s on when…

Thursday 29 August

9am (BST): morning session of dressage — FEI TV

1pm (BST): afternoon session of dressage — FEI TV

Friday 30 August

9am (BST): morning session of dressage — FEI TV

1pm (BST): afternoon session of dressage — FEI TV

Saturday 31 August

9am (BST): cross-country — BBC Red Button and FEI TV

Sunday 1 September



10am (BST): morning session of showjumping — BBC Red Button and FEI TV

12.40pm (BST): afternoon session of showjumping — BBC Red Button and FEI TV

There will also be a highlights programme between 4.15pm and 6pm on BBC Two on Sunday 1 September.



Don't miss our European Eventing Championships preview in the 22 August issue of H&H magazine and the full report on 5 September, where we'll analyse the action in full.