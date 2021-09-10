



The European Dressage Championships kicks off in Hagen, Germany, tomorrow (Saturday 11 September) and the times have been released for the freestyle, which will be the final senior competition at these championships.

Although all four British riders finished inside the top 15 to qualify for the grand prix special, the rules only allow three riders per country to compete in the freestyle, so sadly Gareth Hughes misses out.

What times do the Brits ride in the freestyle?

Who are the medal favourites and when do they ride?

The German riders will start as favourites and Britain’s most significant challengers. The Olympic individual gold, which was awarded based solely on the grand prix freestyle in Tokyo, was won by Jessica von-Bredow Werndl and TSF Dalera BB, who also won individual grand prix special gold last night. Few would bet against her adding another gold to her tally, but her compatriots aren’t there simply to make up the numbers either.

With Gareth Hughes unable to come forward, the Netherlands’ Hans Peter Minderhoud, who finished 16th in the grand prix special last night, would have been in line to take his place, but he has withdrawn his Olympic ride Dream Boy.

In a statement Hans Peter said: “As you all could see, Dream Boy was not his usual self during the last days. We don’t know why but something is bothering him a bit. So we won’t compete at the final and Dreamy will get his well deserved break.”

His teammate Adelinde Cornelissen and Governor will take the free slot for the freestyle tomorrow instead.

European Dressage Championships freestyle times: full list

Check out the full list of European Dressage Championships freestyle

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.