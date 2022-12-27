Elf, Mistletoe, Pudding and Merry recover from ‘desperate situation’ to enjoy a happy Christmas





A donkey foal rescued with two other donkeys and a pony from a “desperate situation” has made a full recovery and the group is “on the road to a happy future”.

Last December Donkey Sanctuary welfare adviser Keira Benham discovered three-month-old Elf with his mum Mistletoe, seven-year-old Pudding, and a pony named Merry, in a field in Lancaster.

“All the donkeys had long hooves and Pudding was grossly overweight, with a cresty neck and fat pockets over her spine and ribs,” said a Donkey Sanctuary spokesman.

“The animals lived with minimum shelter to shield themselves from the wind and rain. They huddled together to keep warm in a muddy corner.”

Ms Benham said when she saw the donkeys’ feet she felt “heartbroken”.

“I was so shocked at their condition and I knew they needed veterinary care as soon as possible,” she said.

“Mistletoe’s feet were curled up. She seemed reluctant to move, and she was cautious and protective of her foal. Her demeanour suggested that she must have been in so much discomfort.”

The spokesman added that Elf’s ears were “patchy and sore” from rain scald and his legs were “scabbed” with mud fever. His hooves were also overgrown.

“After unsuccessfully trying to locate the donkeys’ owner, Keira contacted our partner organisations, and enlisted the assistance of a local vet, who confirmed the animals were suffering,” said the spokesman.

The Horses and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA) and the Lancashire rural police team assisted the Donkey Sanctuary with the transportation of the groups. The donkeys were taken to a holding base where they received veterinary care and attention from grooms. Merry was taken in by HAPPA.

“Mistletoe is not nervous any more. At the time of her rescue, she refused to be handled but now comes to her grooms and nudges them for affection. She is everybody’s friend,” said Ms Benham.

“Pudding has come on very well too. Although she still has some confidence issues when grooms touch her ears, she is improving all of the time. She was completely head-shy when she was rescued, but now allows the grooms to touch most of her head and pick up her feet.”

Elf shares a paddock with his mother and Pudding at the holding base, and it is hoped they will be eligible for rehoming in the future.

“Elf is a dream. He is the sweetest donkey, and has fully recovered from his ailments. His coat is amazing and glossy, and the hair has grown back on his ears,” said Ms Benham.

A HAPPA spokesman said Merry has been on a “long rehabilitation journey” at the charity’s site in Burnley and is now on HAPPA’s rehoming scheme.

“Merry is a delight to have on the yard, she always comes to say hello to anyone passing her stable. Merry took to her new routine almost instantly, her calm and willing nature has touched us all, especially after she had been left to her own devices for so long,” said HAPPA equine manager Rachael Wallace.

“I truly feel she will make a fantastic foster pony and cannot wait to match her with a perfect foster carer.”

