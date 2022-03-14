Dressage royalty’s pregnancy, Cheltenham and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Reigning Olympic champion reveals pregnancy

Reigning Olympic and European champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl stunned the world with her beautiful, harmonious dressage mare TSF Dalera BB at both major championships in 2021, wining Olympic and European gold. Jessica has now announced the exciting news that she is pregnant with her second child. This does potentially open the door for another rider to take this year’s championship title – Jessica says that competing at the 2022 dressage World Championships, which are to be held in Herning, Denmark from 5 to 14 August, will be “difficult, as the estimated date of birth is in August.” Huge congratulations Jessica!

2. Excitement builds for Cheltenham Festival

Excitement is building for Cheltenham Festival, and on The Horse & Hound Podcast Barry Geraghty explains why success at Cheltenham “means more than any other winner”. “Riding at the Festival is much more intense because this is what the whole season is about,” he says. “There’s a lot at stake, on a personal level for any jockey, because they want success – it means more than any other winner – so the intensity is different.” The jockey rode a string of big winners – including Bobs Worth, Sprinter Sacre and Moscow Flyer – in all four championship races – the Gold Cup, Champion Chase, Champion Hurdle and Stayers’ Hurdle.

