



British success in London

Harry Charles’ incredible run of form at the highest level continued when, barely a fortnight after winning Olympic gold in Paris, the 25-year-old won the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) grand prix of London in front of an ecstatic home crowd. “It was the best day of my life a couple of weeks ago and to do this straight after feels a bit weird,” said Harry, who described his and Sherlock’s win in yesterday’s (18 August) five-star thriller at the Royal Hospital Chelsea as a “big milestone” in the horse’s career.

Jumping fire… without a bridle

Jo Gray and Jasper, who jump huge cross-country fences – and fire – with no bit, nor even a bridle, have been demonstrating what can be achieved through the horse-human bond. Jo, aka bridleless_jo_ on her social channels, hunts and team-chases with her 14-year-old gelding Jasper, but also gives displays of liberty work and bridleless jumping.

The display work came about after she and trainer and trick rider Freddy Steele connected on social media – Jo and Jasper have since featured on Freddy’s display team, and at the Kelmarsh Show this spring, they jumped fire without a bridle.

Raising funds in a much-loved son’s memory

Christine Nicholls is using her passion for horses to raise funds for brain tumour research, in memory of her son who died aged 27. She has organised the The Ollie Nicholls Showing Show, taking place at Broads Equestrian Centre, Barnby, Suffolk, on 8 September, in memory of Ollie, who died in November 2023.

“Ollie was an amazing, bright, loving person. He was the baby of our family and losing him at 27 knocked us all for six,” she said. The show, which Christine plans to run annually, has 29 classes including ridden and in-hand sections, plus championships. There will also be a raffle with prizes donated from a number of equestrian retailers and local businesses.

