Dream DIY stables, thank you to a ‘superhero’, and other things the horse world is talking about

When you have expensive dreams without the budget to make them a reality, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and get busy! Many H&H readers have been inspired by the work ethic of Clara Fingerhut, who has taken apart more than 250 pallets, and got through more than 10,000 screws, in order to create her own beautiful stables. “I am quite proud of my work, not only because I’d built my own solid stables to house my horses, but because they also turned out to be a work of art!” said Clara.

2. Thank you Clooney 51: ‘my superhero’

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house on Sunday afternoon (11 December) as Swiss showjumper Martin Fuchs’ brilliant gelding Clooney 51 was retired in an emotional farewell ceremony at the CHI Geneva horse show. The former European champion, who suffered a career-ending injury 16 months ago, was ridden into the arena for the last time, where they enjoyed one final lap together to say goodbye to Clooney’s many fans.

3. How to do praise your horse?

An article in which Gemma Pearson, a qualified equine veterinary behaviourist, explains why patting may not be the best way to praise and motivate your horse has certainly got people talking on the H&H Facebook page, although not everyone agrees with her expert view. Dr Pearson says: “Horses don’t particularly enjoy being patted – they associate it with a break, perhaps, but it’s not something that matters to them – and they don’t enjoy being told that they’re good. We haven’t bred horses to want to please us in the same way as we have dogs.” Do you pat your horses when you’re pleased with them?

