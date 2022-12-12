Final farewell to highly respected judge and horseman with ‘a tremendous eye for quality’





Norman Swallow, the much sought-after judge and respected horseman died on 21 November, aged 81.

Mr Swallow was born in Hertfordshire in 1941 and studied at art school in Hertford and later Derby. He learnt his early ring craft from “Miss Midd” of Pangshanger stables, showing her horses and ponies in the 1960s.

He, with Roger Wren, will be remembered for running a string of successful restaurants in London for over 25 years including Waltons, the English House and the English Garden, then he moved to Shropshire in 1997.

Mr Swallow bought his first show horse, Pure Haven, from the Ascot sales for 200gns, and with his tremendous eye for correct conformation and quality, went on to own many outstanding horses, including Grandstand, Talk Of The Town, March Past, and his favourite, the multiple champion lightweight hunter Sudden Flight.

He rode many of these himself and then passed the rides to top producers including Jayne Ross, Ali Fernyough and Claire Oliver, gaining huge pleasure in their successes.

In Jayne’s words, “As well as the wonderful Sudden Flight, I rode some more ‘interesting’ ones, on whom he would despatch me with instructions ‘don’t get it sweaty dear!’”

He was a much sought-after judge for hunter and British Show Horse Association classes, and was wonderfully generous in his praise for his co-judges, often sending them letters after the show. He was known for his unbiased and honest views, and only came off judging panels last year owing to health issues.

He lived in the hills above Ludlow, Shropshire, with his partner Alex Mear, and spent many an hour cooking and tending to his garden, and regaling his many friends on Facebook with daily comments on all and sundry, including his political views. Technology was a challenge and this led sometimes to much confusion on everyone’s part.

In the last few years, he had a bad bout of Covid, pneumonia and a stroke, resulting in hospital stays, but Mr Swallow remained cheerful and engaged as ever with the showing world and beyond.

He was one of the “old-school” gentlemen, a true horseman and unfailingly polite, and the horse world is now a poorer place without him. For sure his parting words would be “love to you all.”

