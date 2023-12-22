Why hang a wreath on your door when you can eat it? Equines tuck in





Everyone loves a Christmas wreath – and equine residents of The Donkey Sanctuary’s centres across the country are no different.

Staff at the charity’s regional centres, as well as its main base in Sidmouth, Devon, have been creating some “festive enrichment” for their equine residents.

Most people may boringly hang their Christmas wreaths on their front doors – but the donkeys enjoyed tucking in to theirs.

“Donkeys at The Donkey Sanctuary have been enjoying some festive enrichment this week, munching on some specially made Christmas wreaths,” a spokesman for the charity said.

“The garlands were carefully crafted by staff at the sanctuary, using willow, herbs and selected pieces of cut-up fruit and vegetables.”

The spokesman added that enrichment is a very important part of life for all the charity’s resident donkeys, and it “provides them with greater opportunities to interact with their environment, make choices and to be more mentally active”.

Enrichment also prevents boredom, he said, and the increased exercise helps the donkeys maintain a healthy weight.

“The garlands provide the donkeys with an extra-special treat, although as with all novel food sources, feeding in moderation and under supervision is key,” the spokesman said.

“And thanks to their grooms, the resident donkeys have the opportunity to try something new while exhibiting their natural behaviour.”

