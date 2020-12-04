Donkeys to star in online carols by candlelight event

The Donkey Sanctuary’s annual carols by candlelight service will run as a virtual event this year — with guest appearances by some of the charity’s equine residents.

As the annual Christmas service cannot run as normal owing to the coronavirus pandemic, it will instead take place online, from 6pm on Friday, 11 December. It forms part of a ‘sanctuary from your sofa’ event, live from the Donkey Sanctuary’s headquarters in Sidmouth, Devon.

“The evening event offers the perfect opportunity for family and friends to gather in the virtual world and enjoy some festive cheer,” a spokesman for the charity said.

“Carols by candlelight will include all the usual traditional Christmas carols and readings, while featuring appearances from many of the Sidmouth resident donkeys.”

The event, which of course includes a rendition of Little Donkey, will be broadcast live on the charity’s website and Facebook page.

Donkey Sanctuary head of commercial activities James Searle said: “We know lots of community carol services and school nativities have had to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 restrictions, so it was important to us that we continued with carols by candlelight, albeit virtually.

Article continues below…

“Whatever your religion or beliefs, we hope family and friends will come together online and enjoy this magical service at home.”

The event also offers supporters of the international animal welfare charity the opportunity to catch up with some of their adoption donkeys and the Poitou herd, with live-streamed catch-ups with both donkeys and staff.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

