Coronavirus: showjumping and dressage cancelled until end of May

Affiliated dressage and showjumping will remain on hold until the end of May owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

British Dressage (BD) and British Showjumping (BS) announced in a joint statement today (1 April) all competitions, training, and participation activities are cancelled up to and including 31 May, an extension on the previously reported 16 April.

The statement said the status of the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve in the UK, adding that recent government briefings indicate a longer period of lockdown is looking “increasingly likely”.

“Both organisations will continue to monitor developments and take action if there is a relaxation in restrictions which could enable activity to resume before this date, as long as it is safe to do so and within any parameters imposed by the government,” it read.

“While we do not envisage an early resumption of competitions and events at this stage, due to ongoing social distancing measures, we will review this regularly in order to provide members with sufficient notice before any restart.”

It was also announced today that Bramham International Horse Trials (4 to 7 June) has been cancelled.