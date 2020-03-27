Coronavirus: British Equestrian Federation urges individuals ‘not to ride’

The British Equestrian Federation (BEF) has urged riders not to “add to the burden” of the emergency services and stay out of the saddle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The update today (27 March) goes further than earlier advice by the BEF on Tuesday (24 March) which advised riders to avoid “all organised equine activity”. The federation has also advised to avoid hacking out.

The BEF statement said the government had not issued any restrictions on riding – but the federation urged everyone to “carefully consider the risks and what is ‘essential’ – and not ride”.

“The emergency and health services are working at full capacity to combat the virus and as a community we shouldn’t add to that burden,” said the statement.

“If you choose to ride, we strongly suggest avoiding activity with heightened risk and keeping to your own property.”

The statement added the pandemic is “constantly changing and evolving” with advice and help from the government daily.

Other updates included the government’s promise to help the self-employed with 95% of people who make their living from self-employment due to benefit, as reported by H&H yesterday (26 March).

The British Equine Veterinary Association and the British Farriers and Blacksmiths Association this week issued guidance on the level of service the veterinary and farrier profession should be offering.

On Wednesday (23 March) BEVA recommended all routine work should stop – but maintaining a 24-hour emergency service while farriers can continue to provide “essential services” under current government movement restrictions.

The BEF added the federation will continue to provide updates as the situation is ever changing, with new information and updates coming through.

