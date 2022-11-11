Carl Hester named president of charity that backs British riders





Carl Hester has been named president of the Lady Joseph Trust, a charity that helps fund horses for British para dressage riders competing on the world stage.

The trust was founded in 2009 by Henrietta Cheetham, a grand prix dressage rider, using funds allocated to charitable purposes from her grandmother’s estate.

To date the charity has bought a number of horses, who carry the LJT prefix. Past partnerships have included Deb Criddle and the London Paralympic silver medal winner LJT Akilles, and Suz Hext and LJT Enggaards Solitaire. Current pairings include Charlotte Cundall and LJT Simply Red, Erin Orford and LJT Diamond Crusader, and Sophie Wells and LJT Egebjerggards Samoa.

Carl said he was honoured to be invited to become president of the charity and had “no hesitation in accepting”.

“The work of the Lady Joseph Trust to buy horses to represent Great Britain in para dressage has had a significant impact on our performance at elite level and has given many para riders a wonderful opportunity,” he said.

“British Equestrian team para riders have won medals at numerous Olympic, World and European Championships. Having the right horsepower to retain our position as a leading para dressage nation is crucial, and the horses supplied by the trust have been vital to that success.”

British Dressage chief executive Jason Brautigam, added that the Lady Joseph Trust has made “such an invaluable contribution to the achievements of Britain’s para riders on the world stage over the last decade”.

“It is entirely appropriate that our honorary patron Carl Hester should be appointed president. I can think of no better ambassador for both the trust and BD, as we all continue to work together for the benefit of para dressage in Great Britain,” he said.

