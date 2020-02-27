Calls for equine rescue licensing after ‘sanctuary’ welfare prosecution *H&H Plus*

Anyone can set up an equine rescue centre or sanctuary, with no regulation or guarantee of even basic standards. And as a recent prosecution case shows, this can lead to major equine welfare issues.



H&H looks into calls for sanctuaries to be licensed — and why donors should ensure they know where their money is going.

The removal of 26 horses on welfare grounds from a “sanctuary” illustrates the need for licensing of such ventures — and for the public to be aware where their money is going.

One of the animals removed from North Devon Equine Rescue had to be put down, another had its eye removed as Ann Sim, 36, who ran the sanctuary, had failed to seek veterinary treatment and ignored advice.