Olympic place lost over claims of deliberate cannabis sabotage *H&H Plus*

Riders whose positive dope tests led to their country’s losing its place at this summer’s Olympics claim they were sabotaged by a rival nation adding cannabis to their shisha. H&H looks into the facts behind the FEI’s decision to reallocate the Tokyo ticket...
Qatar claims the failed dope tests that led to the country’s losing its Tokyo showjumping place were caused by the Moroccan team’s sabotaging Qatari shisha by adding cannabis.
The Moroccan team takes the Olympic ticket lost by Qatar as a result of riders Sheikh Ali Al Thani, 37, and Bassem Mohammed, 32, both testing positive for a metabolite of cannabis, carboxy-THC, at an Olympic jumping qualifier in October.
The case was heard by the FEI Tribunal, which released a partial decision on the case this week (15 February). It found that the two riders’ individual results must be disqualified as a result of the positive tests, which means Qatar’s team result cannot count. The FEI has reallocated the team spot to Morocco.
You might also be interested in…
Owner’s hairspray causes showjumper’s positive dope test
The rider and the owner’s wife were unaware he was using the product
William Whitaker’s Tokyo hopes dashed after losing his top horses *H&H Plus*
Leading British showjumper William Whitaker has lost the ride on several of his top horses after a change in business
Endurance rider whipped horse ‘because it was lonely’
The ‘promising young rider’ used an extra pair of reins to hit his horse
Shows stripped of ranking points after FEI makes blunders *H&H Plus*
Wee warning: horse fails dope test after stable lad caught short
Authorities have warned of the dangers of urinating in stables after the positive test