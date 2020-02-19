Olympic place lost over claims of deliberate cannabis sabotage *H&H Plus*

Riders whose positive dope tests led to their country’s losing its place at this summer’s Olympics claim they were sabotaged by a rival nation adding cannabis to their shisha. H&H looks into the facts behind the FEI’s decision to reallocate the Tokyo ticket...

Qatar claims the failed dope tests that led to the country’s losing its Tokyo showjumping place were caused by the Moroccan team’s sabotaging Qatari shisha by adding cannabis.

The Moroccan team takes the Olympic ticket lost by Qatar as a result of riders Sheikh Ali Al Thani, 37, and Bassem Mohammed, 32, both testing positive for a metabolite of cannabis, carboxy-THC, at an Olympic jumping qualifier in October.

The case was heard by the FEI Tribunal, which released a partial decision on the case this week (15 February). It found that the two riders’ individual results must be disqualified as a result of the positive tests, which means Qatar’s team result cannot count. The FEI has reallocated the team spot to Morocco.

