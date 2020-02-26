Pony-painting parties ‘not a top welfare priority’ as thousands sign ban petition *H&H Plus*

After thousands of people sign a petition to ban pony-painting parties, H&H asked welfare charities and those who offer the activity for their views

Welfare charities have given their take on “pony-painting parties” after 175,000 people (now 283,000) signed a petition calling on the government to ban the practice.

Supporters have described the painting of ponies as “disgraceful” and “demeaning” — but charities agree that as long as welfare is priority, there should not be any ill effects.

“While painting any animal is certainly not to everyone’s taste, we do not feel there is necessarily a welfare issue, provided the horses or ponies are not showing any signs of distress and the paint is non-toxic,” World Horse Welfare deputy chief executive Tony Tyler told H&H.

This news story was first published in Horse & Hound magazine (30 August, 2018)

