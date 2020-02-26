Pony-painting parties ‘not a top welfare priority’ as thousands sign ban petition *H&H Plus*

After thousands of people sign a petition to ban pony-painting parties, H&H asked welfare charities and those who offer the activity for their views
Welfare charities have given their take on “pony-painting parties” after 175,000 people (now 283,000) signed a petition calling on the government to ban the practice.
Supporters have described the painting of ponies as “disgraceful” and “demeaning” — but charities agree that as long as welfare is priority, there should not be any ill effects.
“While painting any animal is certainly not to everyone’s taste, we do not feel there is necessarily a welfare issue, provided the horses or ponies are not showing any signs of distress and the paint is non-toxic,” World Horse Welfare deputy chief executive Tony Tyler told H&H.
This news story was first published in Horse & Hound magazine (30 August, 2018)
You may also be interested in…
Are pony-painting parties really ‘inhumane’? H&H responds
More than 160,000 people have asked the government to ban the parties – but are they a welfare issue?
Crank nosebands spark welfare concerns *H&H VIP*
Tight nosebands, in particular the crank variety, have come under fire by riders and industry officials
Shetland pony society withdraws from sale after ‘serious welfare concerns’
The society received a number of written complaints from attendees who expressed ‘serious concern’ for the welfare of some of
TK Maxx withdraws donkey oil cosmetic from sale due to welfare concerns
Equine welfare charity Brooke challenged the high street retailer to investigate the sourcing and treatment of the donkeys used as
Chronically lame pony sold for less than a packet of cigarettes
Calls for the closure of Dublin's Smithfield horse market have been renewed following new welfare concerns
Equine obesity is a growing problem and it’s going unrecognised
Horses are getting fatter, and the general public don’t realise what serious welfare concern it is, says leading equine charity