Burghley entries, bridleway ‘improvements’, and more things the horse world is talking about





Burghley entries

Defending champions Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo headline the current entries for Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4 to 7 September). Ros is among four former Burghley winners in the 2025 field – Piggy March, Caroline Powell and Tim Price are also entered. World number one Harry Meade has three horses on the list, after securing a hat-trick of top-12 placings here in 2024, and other pairs to watch include Ireland’s 2023 Maryland 5 Star winners Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue. Entries for the Lincolnshire CCI5* close tomorrow (15 August).

Bridleway ‘improvements’

Work costing £32,000 to “improve” a bridleway has baffled riders as they now have to negotiate new gates and two sets of concrete steps, either side of a stream. A ford on the Wixoldbury bridleway in Gloucestershire was prone to flooding and getting very boggy in winter. South Gloucestershire Council carried out the work after being contacted by riders, but the “improvements” have been met with mixed reactions. One rider told H&H the changes are an “abomination”, but the council told H&H the crossing has had “positive feedback” from riders.

Rising star switches flags

Young event rider Ellie Fredericks, who represented Britain at the 2023 young rider European Eventing Championships, is following in her parents’ footsteps to ride for Australia. Ellie, 21, is the daughter of CCI5* winners and medallists Lucinda and Clayton Fredericks. “This has been a decision that’s certainly been on my mind over the last year and with both my parents riding for Aus I feel privileged hopefully to be able to follow in their footsteps. Here’s to an exciting rest of the season!” said Ellie.

