



Top British dressage rider and trainer Carl Hester on paying it forward, gearing up for Crozet and a sad farewell

I had the pleasure of attending a recent fundraiser in my role as president of the Lady Joseph Trust. Founded in 2009 by Henrietta Cheetham, using funds from her grandmother’s estate set aside for charitable purposes, the trust has provided significant support to para dressage. It’s remarkable to see so many parts of the dressage community coming together in mutual support.

While our para riders did very well as individuals, they didn’t come home from Paris with a team medal. But it’s important to remember that over the years, it was para dressage that supported us with their success, securing funding, so it was nice to return the favour, not only with our success but through the Lady Joseph Trust.

It was incredibly generous of Bret Willson Dressage International to sponsor the fabulous party. Racing trainer Richard Phillips – advisor to the trust, ardent supporter and local legend – did a stellar job running the auction, which featured outstanding lots kindly donated by so many. Guests came from Devon, Cambridge, Suffolk… and even from the US!

Emily Reid – Henrietta’s groom for more than six years, with several more as a para groom and now working in insurance – not only built the auction website but also decorated the tent beautifully with flowers she’d grown herself. Emily is Henrietta’s wing woman with everything to do with running the trust, and her partner Liam even organised the car parking!

As Henrietta said: “She is absolutely wonderful!”

This really friendly, lovely evening raised in the region of £20,000 for the Lady Joseph Trust. Our thanks to everyone who came, supported and donated, and huge thanks to Henrietta.

Heading to Crozet

With the publication of the latest FEI world rankings, it’s very exciting to see three of our team of four for the upcoming European Dressage Championships in the top five.

The standings are headed by Lottie Fry in the number one spot. And what a delight for Andrew Gould, who took on the pressure of being the reserve rider in Paris and now gets his chance to star on the team. That he gets his rightful place is a thank you for doing such a great job.

Looking at scores, we stand a very good chance of being in the medals, which is, of course, really exciting. Now comes the hard part: resisting the urge to overtrain in these final weeks, so our horses stay fresh and ready for the job ahead.

Justin Verboomen proved in Aachen that anything’s possible. Let’s see who gets the chance to shine in Crozet. I’ve enjoyed less pressure this year competing on home soil and feel I have done the right number of shows to add Fame’s consistent score once again to the team effort. Wish us luck!

Goodbye to a gentleman

Sad news last week that my dear old friend and mentor Christopher Taylor passed away at the age of 90. Christopher, together with his wife Jannie, who was sadly killed in an accident many years ago, started my career with horses when I answered their ad in Horse & Hound some 40 years ago.

I still remember my interview; they wanted to see how I’d cope breaking in a young horse. I lasted about 10 seconds before being bucked clean off!

Jannie and Christopher’s passion was for taking on difficult and often unwanted horses and transforming them into top eventers and show horses. I doubt many riders nowadays would be able to fill their shoes.

Christopher, a former point-to-point rider, racehorse trainer and equine physiotherapist, as well as the most patient and calm man I’ve probably ever known, was my mentor and support throughout my career. Although he wasn’t particularly interested in grand prix dressage, as a phenomenal horseman, he always knew exactly what was going on.

It’s not just his passing that has left me sad, but also the fact that he is no longer with us to give his wise advice to so many.

● Do you think we are doing enough to support para dressage at all levels? Write to us at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major events throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in: