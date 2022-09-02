Burghley dressage day one, Jilly Cooper’s novel on TV, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. An exciting first day of dressage at Burghley Horse Trials

British European team gold and individual bronze medallist Sarah Bullimore took an early lead on day one of the dressage with her home-bred gelding Corouet on a score of 22.5. Just behind her is Piggy March and her 2019 Badminton-winning partner Vanir Karmira on 22.6. Pippa Funnell rounds off the top three with Billy Walk On on 26.2. The second day of dressage kicks off today at 10am, with Brits Oliver Townend, William Fox-Pitt, and Ros Canter among those due to start.

2. Jilly Cooper’s novel Rivals becoming a television series

Fans of Jilly Cooper will be overjoyed to hear the hunt for Rupert Campbell-Black is on as Disney+ revealed Rivals will be turned into an eight-part television series. Rupert Campbell-Black, retired from his Olympic showjumping career and now Tory minister for sport, is back as the story dives into the cut-throat world of independent television in the 1980s, “where the shoulder pads are big and ambitions even bigger”. Jilly will be an executive producer on the series, which has been written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Laura Wade. “Throughout my childhood, my favourite word was ‘Disney’, and by a miraculous coincidence, greater-than-ever Disney are joining forces with an utterly brilliant drama company, Happy Prince, to turn my novel into a TV series,” said Jilly.

3. An eventer’s epic clear cross-country round with a broken stirrup

Irish Olympic eventer Aoife Clark faced an extra challenge in the Millstreet CCI3*-S cross-country with Fetiche Des Rouges when her stirrup snapped in two after the water combination at fence five. Having travelled from Oxfordshire to Ireland to compete, Aoife was determined to carry on. The pair finished the round clear – only having to take one alternative route as Aoife tried to keep herself balanced – but the overnight fifth-placed combination combined picked up some time-penalties to finish 38th. Aoife said she had “no idea how Toddy went round Badminton with one stirrup”, referring to Mark Todd’s famous 2016 round. “It’s bloody hard work,” she said.

