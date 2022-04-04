M&M supreme final announces 2022 venue while welcoming new sponsor





The British Show Pony Society (BSPS) has announced that its BSPS Heritage supreme ridden championship will be held within the London International Horse Show at the Excel Arena, London Docklands, for the second year in a row.

For many years, the BSPS Heritage supreme ridden championship was part of London International at Olympia. Last year the class had been planned to take place at the Liverpool International Horse Show, but after the cancellation of Liverpool, the final moved to London International’s new venue at the Excel Arena.

The 2022 final will take place on the morning of 19 December with the prize-giving part of the afternoon performance.

“We are indebted to HPower, organisers of the London International Horse Show, for enabling us to once again be part of this iconic show,” said BSPS executive member of council, Simon Richardson. “It is our showcase for 40 of the best M&M ponies in the UK with all 12 breeds being represented.

“The judging method of using four judges will continue and the substantial prize money will also be maintained.

“We’re also pleased to announce that this year’s sponsor will be New Horizon Plastics and the BSPS are indebted to Philip and Karyn Thomas. Our thanks also to Robert Lemieux for his sponsorship over the past three shows. We’re delighted that he will continue to provide the superb rugs for all those who qualify for the final.”

Last year, the prestigious final was set to be held at Liverpool International Horse Show on New Year’s Day for the first time. But after Liverpool’s cancellation owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the championship was temporarily left without a home before it was confirmed that it could return to London International Horse Show.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.