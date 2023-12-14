Brits open London with a bang, a ‘miracle’ escape, and more things the horse world is talking about





An all-British podium in London

Charlotte Dujardin and her triple European Championship medal-winning ride Imhotep spearheaded a British one-two-three in the grand prix on the opening day of the London International Horse Show (13 December). The pair, who bagged double bronze and team gold in Riesenbeck this summer, topped the podium on 81.76%. World champion Lottie Fry and her Olympic medallist Everdale were second (77.43%), and Becky Moody made a stellar World Cup debut aboard Jagerbomb to finish third on 75.08%. The grand prix was a qualifier for tonight’s freestyle, presented by Bret Willson Dressage International Ltd and supported by Horse & Hound, which kicks off at 7.25pm.

Read the full report

A ‘miracle’ escape

The owner of two horses who walked out of stables that had been “obliterated” when a tree fell on them said it is a miracle they were both unhurt. Jenny Naylor-Davis found the fallen tree crushing the building when she arrived at her yard early on Sunday morning (10 December). “The stables were completely obliterated; I don’t know how they survived,” she told H&H. “We’re so happy, but still shocked. We’ve had those stables 40 years and they’d been fine through high winds, even the 1987 hurricane. But they’re quite solid so although they’re crushed, they weren’t in matchsticks, because then the horses would both have been dead.”

Find about more about the incredible rescue

A legend bows out

Dorothee Schneider’s double Olympic gold medal-winning partner Showtime has bowed out of competition aged 17. The pair helped the German side to team glory in Rio and Tokyo, and were also part of the winning side at the 2021 Europeans where they took home two individual silver medals. The Sandro Hit gelding will officially retire at the Internationales Festhallen Reitturnier Frankfurt on Saturday (16 December). “He has achieved everything and much more. A long sporting journey that gave me countless goosebumps is coming to an end. In my opinion you only get a Showtime like that once in your life, if you are that lucky, and his place in my heart is infinitely large,” said Dorothee.

Read more about Showtime’s remarkable career

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.