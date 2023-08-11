Brits in the lead, a horrific attack, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Brits in the lead

The superb efforts of world champions Yasmin and Banzai Du Loir, and Kitty King and Vendredi Biats, on the first day of dressage at the Europeans yesterday (11 August) were enough to put Britain in the top spot overnight, ahead of Germany and the Netherlands. This morning Tom McEwen got the second day of dressage off to a fantastic start, as he rocketed into the individual lead with JL Dublin on 22.1. Yas and Banzair Du Loir are currently in second on 23.4 and Kitty and Vendredi Biats are fourth on 27.2. There is a plenty of action still to come, with Laura Collett and London 52 due down the centre line at 1.57pm UK time, Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift at 2.42pm, and Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalop at 4.32pm.

2. A horrific assault on an elderly one-eyed mare

A 40-year-old mare has suffered serious injuries believed to be caused by someone “repeatedly inserted a sharp object into her”. Staff at Willows Animal Sanctuary & Animal Assisted Therapy Unit in Aberdeenshire have been “sick with worry” over Cheyenne, who has been living there for over 20 years. “The vet was sent for and Cheyenne was sedated and examined. What the vet found was so disturbing that she urged us to contact the police. Upon closer inspection, it had become obvious that Cheyenne had external and internal injuries. No one can be sure exactly what happened, but it seems likely that this was done by a person who had repeatedly inserted some sort of sharp object into her,” said a Willows spokesman.

3. A “feisty” chestnut mare

British teenager Isabella Beecroft-Luckett and her “feisty” chestnut mare Dahar beat their senior rivals to claim the opening CSI2* 1.15mIG Equine Boutique two-phase on the first day of the Longines Global Champions Tour of London yesterday. Dahar was given to 15-year-old Isabella four years ago when she was moving from ponies to horses. The mare wasn’t necessarily the obvious choice with her fiery nature, but the pair have formed an incredible bond. “I know her the best out of all of my group of horses, and it’s really nice to have a horse I know how to ride like her,” said Isabella.

