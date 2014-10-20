British success at Le Lion’s World Young Horse Championships

Tom McEwen led the British eventers’ successful effort in the World Young Horse Championships at Le Lion d’Angers, France, at the weekend (16-19 October).

The 23-year-old finished second riding Frank and Jane Inns’ Toledo De Kerser (pictured), by Diamant De Semilly.

The pair moved up from third after dressage by staying on their dressage score of 43.7.

“It was a hot day and he got a bit tired from the heat, but the course really flowed,” said Tom. “For the first few minutes he was backing off the spectators, but it’s brilliant having them here with it being a young horse World Championships.

“By the fourth or fifth minute he was used to the people and looking like a Badminton horse rather than a seven-year-old.”

Pamero 4, the horse bought for Laura Collett by Kauto Star’s owner Clive Smith, capped his fantastic season by finishing third. He moved up from 11th after cross-country by virtue of his showjumping clear.

The class was won by France’s Thomas Carlile — who also won Boekelo the week before — on the Jaguar Mail son Tenareze, who took the six-year-old championship here last year.

Tenareze also led the Anglo Arabs to a win in the studbook competition, which covers both the six- and seven-year-old championships.

Piggy French rode Irish sport horse Cooley Dream Extreme, by Cruising, to third place in the six-year-old class for Britain. He lay fifth after dressage on 47.1 and kept a clean sheet. The horse ran under Sara Fowler and Kate Walls’ names, but has just been sold to Piggy’s father Wally French and Michael Underwood.

Germany’s Michael Jung topped this class on Star Connection, with Britain-based Australian Christopher Burton second on Dutch Man Retro.

Piggy French was also in the money in the seven-year-olds, taking fifth on Carpe Diem IV. Oliver Townend took ninth in this class on Cooley SRS, with Kitty King 10th on Ceylor LAN.

Zoe Wilkinson also claimed sixth for Britain in the six-year-olds on Parkfield Quintessential.

Full report in H&H next week, out Thursday, 30 October.

