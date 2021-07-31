



Reporting by Sue Polley

Izzy Taylor with her own and Mark Sartori’s Monkeying Around were crowned British open eventing champions at Hambro Sport Horses Burgham International. The pair headed a bumper 126-strong class, completing on their dressage score of 22.3.

With the cancellation of the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park this year, Burgham stepped in to accommodate the British national championship classes at open, intermediate, novice and restricted novice level, in addition to running their existing national and international classes.

The British Open Championship was incorporated into the Hambro Sport Horses CCI4*-S and attracted several combinations who narrowly missed out on Olympic team slots and who are now vying for European Eventing Championships selection.

“Obviously I’m delighted,” said Izzy. “He’s a very capable horse but he can be cheeky, hence his name, but I’ve him since he was four so we know each other very well now. I’m so grateful to Burgham for hosting the championships this year – the whole team has put in a huge effort and it is very much appreciated.”

Sarah Bullimore and her own and husband Brett’s 10-year-old Corouet, a homebred son of Balou Du Rouet out of Sarah’s British championship squad partner Lilly Corinne had held the lead after dressage on a stunning score on 19.6 – the first time she has scored sub-20 at international level. However, they relinquished their lead in the show jumping arena where they lowered a pole at the second fence. A clear cross-country round one second under the optimum time, however, secured their second place.

“I’m a bit gutted to be honest,” Sarah admitted, “as he’s a world class jumper and that mistake was 100% my fault. I just have to put it into perspective and acknowledge that completing on 23.6 is still a real achievement and hopefully enough to get us to the Europeans.”

Kitty King and Camilla and Alex Wakeley’s Burnham Market 2021 CCI4*-S winner Cristal Fontaine completed on their dressage score of 26.3 to finish third.

“This is his first run back after his summer break so I’m really pleased,” admitted Kitty. “I think he was a bit shocked when I asked him for a bit of speed today, but he responded brilliantly.”

Selina Milnes and Iron IV also completed on their dressage score of 26.8 to finish fourth, with Yasmin Ingham more than holding her own in more experienced company finishing fifth and sixth with Banzai Du Loir and Rehy DJ respectively. Aaron Millar and KEC Deacon were 7th on 27.8, with Alex Bragg 8th and 9th with Quindiva and Zagreb.

Intermediate and novice champions

Polly Stockton won the British intermediate championship with Kate Willis’ Irish-bred Chicko on their dressage score of 31.9. 2017 British junior national champion Sasha Hargreaves was runner-up with Woodlands Be Darling on 34.6, with New Zealand’s Dan Jocelyn and Duke Of Champions third on 34.7.

Kitty King and Adrian Sweet’s MHS Monbeg Junior became British novice champions. They completed on their dressage score of 29.4, just .3 of a penalty ahead of runners-up Izzy Taylor and Hathaway Whole Lotta Love.

Report on the 2021 British Eventing restricted novice championship to follow

