‘Celebration of equestrian sport’ planned as new host found for 2021 eventing championships





Britain’s national eventing championships will run at Burgham International Horse Trials (28 July- 1 August), in a “real celebration of equestrian sport at all levels”.

Following the cancellation of the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe, and a tender process, the Northumberland venue will run the British Open, the intermediate, novice and novice restricted championships, alongside the established CCI4*-S, CCI3*-S and CCI2*-S international classes, and national classes.

Burgham event director Martyn Johnson said: “It’s very exciting for the north, which sometimes misses out on big sporting events, that the British Eventing [BE] fixtures panel has trusted us with running these historic and important championships.

“I am delighted for all the Burgham team that all our efforts to put on the best events we possibly can have been rewarded, and we have so many ideas as to how to make this year’s Burgham even more special.

“In a year when so many of our big horse trials have gone by the wayside, Burgham 2021 will be a real celebration of equestrian sport, from the top level to grassroots. We are very much hoping that the public will be able to come and enjoy it with us.”

BE chief executive Jude Matthews said the organisation is “delighted” Burgham is hosting the championships.

Continues below…

Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe cancelled: plans to run later in 2020 also shelved ‘We were simply not able to guarantee the medical cover and other key resources to ensure the safety of our Another major summer horse trials cancelled: ‘The financial risk is too great’ Organisers said ‘the financial risk of committing to an occasion of such magnitude and infrastructure during a pandemic is too

“We received some very strong tenders for the classes and are thrilled to be able to offer all of the classes at the same venue, which was an important consideration for the competitors,” she said.

Riders were represented on the fixtures panel by Eventing Riders Association of Great Britain president Bruce Haskell.

He said: “Riders at all levels were adamant that the British championships should stay together.

“Burgham was a clear choice as a venue that could deliver the championship feel needed for these prestigious classes. We are confident that this popular venue will be able to put on a brilliant championship for 2021. The riders would like to thank Martyn Johnson for stepping up once again to support the sport.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

