Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe cancelled: plans to run later in 2020 also shelved

The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe has been cancelled.

Event director Peter Phillips said the event, which was due to take place on 8-9 August, cannot go ahead this year owing to “Covid-19 restrictions and other related issues”.

Plans for an extended competition later in the year have also been shelved.

Mr Phillips thanked “everyone for their cooperation and understanding in bearing with us in what has been a challenging and uncertain time for all”.

“We were simply not able to guarantee the medical cover and other key resources to ensure the safety of our competitors, volunteers, officials and estate staff which is paramount to all of us at the festival,” he said.

“It was hoped that we could plan a five-day competition later in the year. But following lengthy discussions with British Eventing, there was still uncertainty regarding the latter part of the fixtures calendar at the time this decision had to be made.

“There was too great a risk for us that not enough would have changed in the world to plan an alternative competition.”

Refunds are available on request, otherwise tickets for this year’s event will be rolled over to 2021.

Qualifications for the 2020 novice restricted, intermediate and open British Eventing Championships will be carried over to the 2021 festival.

Combinations qualified for 2020 novice regional finals will instead be able to compete in these next year.

All qualifications being carried over will be subject to eligibility as per the rulebook.

“We would like to thank all our sponsors and partners in the festival for their continuing support and look forward to welcoming everyone to the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing 6 – 8 August 2021 (subject to confirmation from British Eventing),” said Mr Phillips.

